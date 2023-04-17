Washington Trans Health Care Suit Waits For 9th Circ.

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 17, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge stayed a class action Monday against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois led by a transgender teen who sued the insurer for denying coverage of gender dysphoria-related treatments, pending the outcome of a pivotal appeal in the Ninth Circuit involving benefit claims administration....

