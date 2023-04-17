Expert Says Deutsche Bank Could've Stopped $155M Fraud

By Carolina Bolado (April 17, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An expert witness for four bankrupt Cayman Islands companies told jurors Monday that an "ordinarily careful bank" would not have allowed the wire transfers that Deutsche Bank approved by the owners of the companies who are accused of operating a Ponzi scheme that stole more than $155 million in investor money....

