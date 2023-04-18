EPA Fights La.'s Attempt To Stall Cross-Border Air Plan

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 18, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the Fifth Circuit should reject Louisiana's request to pause the agency's final rejection of the state's air quality plan, arguing that the challenge should have been brought before the D.C. Circuit and that the state is unlikely to succeed anyway....

