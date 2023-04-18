Facilities Provider Mitie Launches £50M Buyback

By Dawood Fakhir (April 18, 2023, 3:11 PM BST) -- Facilities management company Mitie Group PLC said Tuesday it intends to buy back up to £50 million ($62.2 million) of its shares in two tranches to return excess cash to its shareholders after an "encouraging" performance over the last 12 months....

