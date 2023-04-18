90% Of Trustees Predict Delays To Watchdog's Funding Code

By Martin Croucher (April 18, 2023, 5:25 PM BST) -- Nine out of 10 retirement industry professionals expect the U.K.'s controversial funding code for defined benefit pension schemes to be pushed back beyond the expected implementation date in October, according to a survey published Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS