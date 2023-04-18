Ex-AG Sessions Never Met Rapper In Foreign Influence Case

By Katie Buehler (April 18, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a Washington, D.C., federal jury Tuesday that he'd never met former Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel before, despite federal prosecutors claiming the Grammy-winning artist was instrumental in lobbying the Trump administration to extradite a Chinese dissident....

