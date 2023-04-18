'All' Detergent Overstates Amount Of Cleaner, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (April 18, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- "All" brand liquid laundry detergent falsely claims that enough detergent is provided for 58 loads when in reality, consumers washing full amounts of clothing would only be able to get less than half that number, a consumer argues in a Missouri lawsuit....

