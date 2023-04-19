Appeals Court Backs Energy Co. Ex-Exec's Severance Win

By Grace Elletson (April 19, 2023, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel upheld a jury's verdict that EnVen Energy Corp. unlawfully denied its co-founder severance pay when he resigned from the company, ruling the jury was right to find the ex-executive showed he had good reason to jump ship with his benefits intact....

