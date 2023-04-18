Ex-NFL Lineman Defends Suit Against Insurers, Brokers

By Ben Zigterman (April 18, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Former NFL defensive lineman Sharrif Floyd told a Florida federal court that his suit seeking at least $10 million following a botched knee surgery should not be dismissed, arguing that factual questions remain about which policy applies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS