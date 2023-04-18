NC School District Can't Sink Fired Worker's Sex Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 18, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge denied a school district's bid to toss a former administrator's claims that its superintendent harassed her and got her fired for rejecting his sexual advances, ruling the claim is covered by her U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge....

