Abortion Pill Foes Tell Justices FDA 'Federalized Abortion'

By Hannah Albarazi (April 18, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Anti-abortion groups and physicians asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to preserve lower court decisions halting FDA approvals of a common abortion medication, arguing the agency flouted numerous laws, removed safeguards protecting women's health and "effectively federalized abortion" by allowing the drug to be mailed to states prohibiting it....

