'Insider Trading' Lingo Not Off-Limits At OpenSea NFT Trial

By Pete Brush (April 18, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors may characterize as "insider trading" allegations that a former OpenSea manager illegally exploited his position to profit from non-fungible tokens he knew would increase in value, a Manhattan federal judge held Tuesday ahead of the manager's upcoming criminal trial....

