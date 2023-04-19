J&J Seeks Chancery Sanctions In Robot Surgery Tech Co. Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (April 19, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson Inc. and a subsidiary have asked Delaware's Court of Chancery for spoliation sanctions against Fortis Advisors and two venture capital investors for their alleged failure to disable cellphone message-delete functions before and after Fortis sued J&J in 2021 in a multibillion-dollar post-acquisition dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS