Harsh Sentences Don't Stop Corruption, Ex-Rep Tells 7th Circ.

By Celeste Bott (April 19, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A former Illinois state representative urged the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to throw out his five-year bribery sentence because the district judge who handed it down based his ruling on "made up facts" and his belief that higher sentences would deter other Illinois politicians from engaging in pervasive public corruption....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS