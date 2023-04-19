Falwell Urges Court To Keep $8.5M Benefits Row In Play

By Emmy Freedman (April 19, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. told a Virginia federal court that it should move forward with his lawsuit alleging the university owes him $8.5 million in benefits, saying this case is distinct from the university's previously filed lawsuit against him that's pending in state court....

