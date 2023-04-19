Energy Co. Can Remain In Oil Well Coverage Spat, Court Says

By Emily Enfinger (April 19, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court rejected an insurer's request to reconsider its decision to bring back an energy company to a coverage dispute over a well restoration, saying the motion attempts to add new arguments to the suit that are better suited for a new or amended summary judgment motion....

