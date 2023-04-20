BofA May Face Trial In FDIC's $1.1B Unpaid Premium Suit

By Jon Hill (April 20, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal magistrate has preliminarily ruled Bank of America NA should be held liable for allegedly underpaying its deposit insurance premiums a decade ago, recommending that the bank face trial to determine whether it owes the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. more than $500 million or $1.1 billion....

