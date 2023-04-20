Attorney Conflict Dooms $2.1M Arb Award In Software Dispute

By Ryan Boysen (April 20, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has vacated an arbitration award in a multimillion-dollar business dispute over medical software, ruling that the arbitrator selection process was tainted with "evident partiality" because one of the arbitrators did not disclose that he had formerly been represented by the lead attorney for one of the parties....

