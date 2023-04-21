Warner Bros. Defeats Equal Pay, Sex and Race Bias Claim

By William Janes (April 21, 2023, 5:55 PM BST) -- A Warner Bros. employee who accused the entertainment giant of denying her promotions and paying her less because of her age, sex and race has lost her lawsuit after a tribunal ruled that there was no evidence to support her allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS