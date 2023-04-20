NJ Elections Chief Targets 'Illegal' Law In Fight With Gov.

By George Woolston (April 20, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The legal battle between the chief of New Jersey's Election Law Enforcement Commission and Gov. Phil Murphy heated up Thursday with a lawsuit over a new state law the elections chief says is "illegal and unconstitutional" and allows Murphy to more easily remove him from his post....

