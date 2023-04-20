NHS Claims Nurses' Upcoming Strike Date Is Unlawful

By Adele Redmond (April 20, 2023, 5:07 PM BST) -- The National Health Service said on Thursday that it has warned nurses that it considers the second day of a planned strike in May unlawful and that their union must withdraw its call to action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS