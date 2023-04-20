Texas Co. Must Pay $415K For Screening Cargo Improperly

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 20, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas cargo company has been ordered to cough up more than $415,500 after admitting it failed to comply with post-9/11 regulations concerning the screening of air cargo for explosives on commercial flights through Bush Intercontinental Airport, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday....

