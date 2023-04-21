DOE Says Sierra Club Can't Fight Gas Terminals' Exports

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 21, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy pushed the D.C. Circuit to reject the Sierra Club's challenge of its approval of additional exports from two liquefied natural gas export terminals on the Gulf Coast, arguing that the group had plenty of time to object to the decision earlier and chose not to....

