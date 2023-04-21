Kleiman Estate Wants Sanctions For Bitcoin 'Inventor'

By Katryna Perera (April 21, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the brother and estate of a deceased computer forensics expert have asked a Florida federal judge to sanction self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright after he allegedly "scribbled a few bad faith responses" on a form the court ordered him to fill out after he was hit with a $143 million judgment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS