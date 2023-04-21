Pensions Watchdog Delays Funding Code By 6 Months

By Martin Croucher (April 21, 2023, 6:09 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said Friday that it has pushed back the implementation date for its controversial new funding code by six months, after complaints by industry groups that many retirement plans would have struggled to meet the original deadline....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS