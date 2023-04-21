CBI Fields Second Sexual Assault Claim, Members Exit

By Adele Redmond (April 21, 2023, 3:35 PM BST) -- A second former employee of Britain's biggest business lobby has claimed she was sexually assaulted while working there, the Confederation of British Industry acknowledged on Friday, as some companies withdrew their membership from the scandal-plagued body....

