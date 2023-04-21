Excess Insurer Ducks Defense Costs For Ex-Medical Director

By Emily Enfinger (April 21, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected a former medical center director's bid to force an excess insurer to fund defense costs in adversarial bankruptcy proceedings, finding the policyholder was unable to show that a bankruptcy/insolvency exclusion is inapplicable or unlawful....

