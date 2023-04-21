Asylum-Seeker Sues USCIS After Years In 'Immigration Limbo'

By Rae Ann Varona (April 21, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina resident on Friday took U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to Maryland federal court, saying that he's waited over 1,200 days to get his asylum application processed and only turned to the court after exhausting other measures....

