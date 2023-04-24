Changes To $3.5B Pandora-Sirius Merger Suit Spiked In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (April 24, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Pandora Media Inc. stockholders on Monday dropped a pretrial bid to re-amend their complaint accusing Sirius XM Radio and Pandora directors of wrongly lining up an unfair, $3.5 billion buyout, after Delaware's chancellor warned that the changes would delay a May 19 trial start....

