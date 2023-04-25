Ex-Funeral Director Wins £43K Over Jewelry Theft Accusation

By Silvia Martelli (April 25, 2023, 4:54 PM BST) -- A judge has awarded a former funeral director £43,000 ($53,000) and found that his employer went too far by firing him for removing a locket from a dead woman to return to her family before burial because of a paperwork error....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS