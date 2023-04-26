WTW Hits Back At Real Estate Co. Over Collapsed Building

By Silvia Martelli (April 26, 2023, 3:26 PM BST) -- Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson has hit back at a real estate fund manager's negligence suit, saying it provided the most appropriate insurance to cover the refurbishment of a building in Madrid that collapsed twice, killing two people....

