Insurer Tips Cash Value Scale Against Insureds, Court Told

By Emily Enfinger (April 24, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A group of policyholders launched a proposed class action against American Family Mutual Insurance Co., alleging that the insurer "thumbs the scale against its insured" in Illinois and Ohio by using an adjustment when determining the actual cash value of their total-loss vehicles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS