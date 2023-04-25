EU Greenlights Info Exchange In Criminal Investigations

By Joel Poultney (April 25, 2023, 12:53 PM BST) -- European Union law enforcement agencies will cooperate more effectively after lawmakers approved new rules requiring member states to share any information they hold on serious criminal offenses with other countries in the bloc....

