Apple Seeks $3B Trial Win, Calls Masimo Tech 'Bits And Bobs'

By Craig Clough (April 24, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Apple told a California federal judge on Saturday that, after three weeks of testimony, there is no need to let jurors decide Masimo Corp.'s $3.1 billion Apple Watch intellectual property claims, as Masimo's case "crumbled" while its supposed trade secrets were "revealed to be bits and bobs."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS