FERC Approves $1.4B La. Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline

By Quinn Wilson (April 24, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Federal energy regulators have approved a Tellurian subsidiary's $1.4 billion bid to construct 67 miles of natural gas pipelines in Louisiana, after they determined there was a market demand for the project and that it would have a less-than-significant impact on the environment and surrounding communities. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS