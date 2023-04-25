NJ Panel Says Atty's Recusal Motion Shows 'Improper Motive'

By Emily Sawicki (April 25, 2023, 2:19 PM EDT) -- An appellate court in New Jersey has found "no basis" to overturn a judge's order in a residential property dispute and have the judge recused, slapping down allegations from defense counsel that the judge "ruled in an arbitrary and capricious fashion," undermining counsel's ability to argue his clients' case and questioning the attorney's motives....

