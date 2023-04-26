Ambiguity In 'Buy America' Implementation May Slow Projects

By Roger Abbott, Lauren Fleming and Karl Means (April 26, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The White House Office of Management and Budget recently issued a proposed rule and notification of proposed guidance to federal agencies regarding the implementation of the Build America, Buy America Act, or BABA,[1] which imposes a governmentwide preference for domestically produced iron and steel, manufactured products, and construction materials in federal infrastructure projects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS