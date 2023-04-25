Teva Seeks Escape From Feds' MS Drug Kickback Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 25, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has said it shouldn't have to face a suit from the federal government alleging the company funneled illegal kickbacks to Medicare patients, arguing the government can't prove an essential element of its case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS