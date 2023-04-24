Surgeon Tells How J&J Unit's Mesh 'Scarred To The Muscle'

By George Woolston (April 24, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A woman's operation to remove transvaginal mesh manufactured by Johnson & Johnson's medical device unit took over four hours and required an additional day in the hospital due to heavy scarring, the surgeon testified Monday before a New Jersey jury weighing the patient's claims that the product permanently injured her....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS