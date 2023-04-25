Irish Gov't Stake In Lender AIB Lowered After €215M Buyback  

By Dawood Fakhir (April 25, 2023, 1:44 PM BST) -- The Irish government said on Tuesday that it has sold up to €215 million ($237 million) of its shares in Allied Irish Banks by participating in the lender's latest share buyback program, in a transaction guided by William Fry LLP....

