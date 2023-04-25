Sony Loses Appeal In Jimi Hendrix Royalties Fight

By William Janes (April 25, 2023, 8:00 PM BST) -- A London appeals court on Tuesday refused Sony Music's bid to pause an English copyright battle over Jimi Hendrix recordings, ruling that the case does not have to wait for the conclusion of related proceedings in New York....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS