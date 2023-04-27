House OKs Bills For Wireless 911, 'Precision Agriculture'

By Christopher Cole (April 27, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House cleared legislation this week directing the Federal Communications Commission to expand wireless emergency alerts in unserved areas and study the possibilities of precision agriculture....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS