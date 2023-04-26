Ga. Judicial Qualifications Commission Elects New Director

By Kelcey Caulder (April 26, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Courtney Veal, who has served since 2020 as the deputy director of the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission, has been selected to serve as the agency's new director, replacing Chuck Boring, who resigned from the position in January to join a private-sector law firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS