Ill. Dispensary Escapes Black Fired Worker's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 25, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted a dispensary a win in a former security officer's suit alleging he was fired because he is Black, ruling that the ex-employee didn't show his race informed his termination rather than allegations that he smoked marijuana on the job....

