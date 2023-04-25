Amazon Fights DC AG's Bid To Revive Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid (April 25, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon is fighting to keep an enforcement suit accusing it of manipulating competition through restrictive agreements with third-party sellers dead, telling a D.C. appeals court that the attorney general's suit was "riddled with conclusory allegations" that didn't add up to a plausibly pleaded claim....

