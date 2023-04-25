Apple Expert Slices Into Masimo's $3.1B Damages Theory

By Craig Clough (April 25, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Apple rested its defense on Tuesday in a trial over Masimo Corp.'s $3.1 billion Apple Watch intellectual property claims with its final witness, an IP expert who trashed Masimo's damages theory and said the money sought over alleged theft of trade secrets is wildly overestimated....

