Insys Founder Says US Attorney 'Misled' Prisons Bureau

By Chris Villani (April 25, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor said Tuesday that the Massachusetts U.S. attorney convinced the Bureau of Prisons that he should remain in prison for an opioid kickback scheme through a "misleading diatribe" that also led his warden to change his mind about his early release request....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS