Energy Co. To Buy Back £150M Shares After Strong Quarter

By Tom Fish (April 26, 2023, 5:26 PM BST) -- Drax Group PLC said Wednesday it will start a share buyback program worth up to £150 million ($187 million) after the U.K. power provider showed a strong performance in the first three months of 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS