Ex-Reed Smith Partner Struck Off Over Lying About Expenses

By William Janes (April 26, 2023, 7:32 PM BST) -- A former Reed Smith LLP Athens managing partner has been struck off for trying to hide charging a €3,000 ($3,300) personal vacation in London to the firm by doctoring a billing document and lying during an internal investigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS