Honeywell To Pay $670M For PE-Backed Compressor Co.

By Al Barbarino (April 26, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Charlotte-based industrial conglomerate Honeywell said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Compressor Controls Corp. from private equity-owned Indicor for $670 million in an all-cash transaction, part of an effort to help customers accelerate their energy transition goals....

